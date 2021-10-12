WWE News: Roman Reigns Set For New York Raw Taping, New Reigns Trademarks Filed

– Roman Reigns is set to appear at WWE’s debut in the new UBS Arena in Long Island in November. The venue, which is set to open on November 20th, announced that Reigns will appear on the Raw on November 29th.

The show is the second episode for the Red Brand after Survivor Series on November 21nd. No word on whether Reigns will be appearing on camera or not.

🔥 JUST ANNOUNCED: “The Head of the Table” Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns will be live at UBS Arena for @WWE Monday Night RAW on 11/29! #WWERAW #WWELongIsland Get tickets now: https://t.co/FB7tXI4zTw pic.twitter.com/eowx5N6gF2 — UBS Arena (@UBSArena) October 12, 2021

– In related news, Fightful reports that WWE filed four applications on October 8th for Reigns’ new “Suplexorcist” name, as you can see below: