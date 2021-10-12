wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns Set For New York Raw Taping, New Reigns Trademarks Filed

October 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roman Reigns WWE Smackdown

– Roman Reigns is set to appear at WWE’s debut in the new UBS Arena in Long Island in November. The venue, which is set to open on November 20th, announced that Reigns will appear on the Raw on November 29th.

The show is the second episode for the Red Brand after Survivor Series on November 21nd. No word on whether Reigns will be appearing on camera or not.

– In related news, Fightful reports that WWE filed four applications on October 8th for Reigns’ new “Suplexorcist” name, as you can see below:

Mark For: THE SUPLEXORCIST trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, pajamas, scarves, gloves; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts.

Mark For: THE SUPLEX-ORCIST trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports via an online community portal.

Mark For: THE SUPLEXORCIST trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports via an online community portal.

Mark For: THE SUPLEXORCIST trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, pajamas, scarves, gloves; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Roman Reigns, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading