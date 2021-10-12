wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns ‘Suplexorcist’ T-Shirt Released, Adam Pearce Q&A, Live Events This Weekend

October 11, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roman Reigns WWE Smackdown

– WWE has released a new horror-themed T-shirt for Roman Reigns. The T-Shirt plays on the “Suplexorcist” term that Paul Heyman coined for Reigns, and can be picked up here.

– Adam Pearce did a Q&A on his Facebook account over the weekend, and you can check it out here.

– WWE has live events sent for Rio Rancho, New Mexico on Saturday and El Paso, Texas on Sunday. You can get tickets here.

