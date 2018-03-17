WWE News: Roman Reigns Could Tie Hulk Hogan Main Event Record at WrestleMania, Woken Matt Hardy Consults a Giraffe for the Ultimate Deletion

– WWE.com ran an article on “34 fun facts you need to know about WrestleMania 34.” Some of the facts include Goldust having the most WrestleMania matches without a victory at 6. Also, Roman Reigns could potentially tie Hulk Hogan with the record for four consecutive final main events at the show at four.

Reigns has taken part in the final match at WrestleMania for the last three consecutive years. WrestleMania 34 is set for April 8 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The event will be streamed live on the WWE Network.

– Woken Matt Hardy needed some help before The Ultimate Deletion against Bray Wyatt. To get some help, he consulted a giraffe named George Washington, which you can check out below.