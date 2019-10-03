wrestling / News

WWE News: Overnight Viewers for Ronda Rousey on 9-1-1, Superstar Filters for Social Media, Synopsis for Next Week’s Total Divas

October 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Ronda Rousey

PWInsider reports that debut the episode for Ronda Rousey appearing on 9-1-1 on FOX drew an overnight audience of 7.463 million viewers. Ronda Rousey is set to appear in a recurring role on the show.

– Per WWE.com, WWE has released the new We’re All Superstars filters for Facebook and Instagram to make fans become their favorite WWE Superstars. Fans can now face-swap with Charlotte Flair, The Undertaker, Triple H, Jeff Hardy, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Rock and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

– Here is the official synopsis for next week’s episode of Total Divas on E!:

“All Is Fair In Love And War”

Carmella’s new relationship is exposed and implicated as an affair; Sonya wins back her ex-girlfriend just in time to celebrate Pride where Sonya will be featured on her very own float; Natalya seeks to live on in her dad’s legacy.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ronda Rousey, Total Divas, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading