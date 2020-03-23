wrestling / News
WWE News: Ronda Rousey Carpool Karaoke Behind The Scenes, Kayla Braxton Interview, Shotzi Blackheart
March 23, 2020
– Former WWE Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and the MMA Four Horsewomen go behind the scenes for Carpool Karaoke.
– Shotzi Blackheart and Joaquin Wilde party with the NXT Universe.
– Kayla Braxton joins the Swerve City podcast.
– A bonus scene from Miz & Mrs.
– Brian and Kenzie Unbox a Vintage WWF Colorform Set
