– Former WWE Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and the MMA Four Horsewomen go behind the scenes for Carpool Karaoke.

– Shotzi Blackheart and Joaquin Wilde party with the NXT Universe.

– Kayla Braxton joins the Swerve City podcast.

– A bonus scene from Miz & Mrs.

– Brian and Kenzie Unbox a Vintage WWF Colorform Set