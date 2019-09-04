wrestling / News
WWE News: Ronda Rousey Gets Finger Stitches Removed, Becky Lynch Bonus Scenes for Straight Up Steve Austin, Top 10 Smackdown Live Moments
September 4, 2019 | Posted by
– As previously reported, former Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey almost lost her finger on the set of the show 9-1-1. She shared a video today of her stitches getting taken out. You can check out that vlog she shared below.
– USA Network released a bonus scene with Becky Lynch for Straight Up Steve Austin. You can check out that video below. You can also check out a preview for next week’s show, which will feature comedian Gabriel Iglesias.
– WWE released the Top 10 moments for this week’s edition of Smackdown Live. That video is available in the player below.
