WWE News: Videos of Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax in Philly, Lacey Evans Performs The Worm in Dance Competition, and No Way Jose Attends the Special Olympics

– Shortly after her UFC Hall of Fame induction this week, Ronda Rousey traveled to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania yesterday to work a WWE house show at the Wells Fargo Center. This is despite her on-air suspension by WWE Raw GM Kurt Angle. Rousey faced Nia Jax and WWE Raw women’s champion Alexa Bliss served as the special guest referee. You can check out some videos with footage from the event that were posted online. Rousey was victorious.

Ronda Rousey performing in a live Show in Philadelphia!!!#WWEPhilly

pic.twitter.com/WNV4B9EimZ — Dispatch Podcast (@DispatchPod) July 7, 2018

– NXT Superstar Lacey Evans shared a video showing her and her daughter competing in a dance competition. You can check out that video below. During the dance competition, Lacey Evans pulled out The Worm.

– WWE.com released a photo gallery of No Way Jose at the Special Olympics and his interactions with participants.