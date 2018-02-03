WWE News: Fan Poll on Ronda Rousey’s First Opponent in WWE, Behind the Scenes Video for WWE’s Super Bowl XXXIII Commercial, and Goldust Asks Mandy Rose Out to Dinner

– WWE has released a new fan poll asking fans who they want to see Ronda Rousey face for her first fight in WWE. Currently Charlotte leads the poll at 32 percent. Asuka was second at 28 percent. Other was third at 10 percent. Nia Jax was fourth at seven percent. Alexa Bliss was last at six percent.

– WWE released a behind-the-scenes video taking a look back at the company’s infamous Super Bowl ad from 1999. The commercial was produced in December 1998 and ran during Super Bowl XXXIII. You can check out the special video released by WWE in the player below.

– WWE released a new video featuring Goldust and his Mixed Match Challenge tag team partner, Mandy Rose, out for a date. You can check out the video in the player below.