wrestling / News
WWE News: Ronda Rousey Disguised as Death Knight at BlizzCon 2017, Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy HIAC Match
September 26, 2019 | Posted by
– Ronda Rousey shared a throwback video on her YouTube channel of her visit to BlizzCon 2017 with her husband Travis Browne. They snuck into the convention dressed up as Death Knights from World of WarCraft. Rousey is also planning to attend BlizzCon 2019 in November.
– WWE released a full match video featuring Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy from Hell in a Cell 2018. You can watch the full match video in the player below.
