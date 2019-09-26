wrestling / News

WWE News: Ronda Rousey Disguised as Death Knight at BlizzCon 2017, Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy HIAC Match

September 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Rousey

– Ronda Rousey shared a throwback video on her YouTube channel of her visit to BlizzCon 2017 with her husband Travis Browne. They snuck into the convention dressed up as Death Knights from World of WarCraft. Rousey is also planning to attend BlizzCon 2019 in November.

– WWE released a full match video featuring Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy from Hell in a Cell 2018. You can watch the full match video in the player below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ronda Rousey, WWE, WWE Hell in a Cell, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading