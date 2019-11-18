WWE News: Ronda Rousey In Charlie’s Angels, After The Bell Guest List, Pre-Shows

– WWE announced a 30-minute pre-show for NXT TakeOver: WarGames III on Saturday beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET. Furthermore, WWE Survivor Series will get a two-hour pre-show set to begin at 5 p.m. ET.

– Randy Orton, Steve Austin, and Rhea Ripley will be guests on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves on Wednesday.

– Ronda Rousey posted a behind the scenes video of her appearance in Charlie’s Angels.