WWE News: Ronda Rousey Thanks Fans After Match at Live Event in Augusta, Seth Rollins Shares Nice Exchange With Fan, and Heath Slater Wishes The Usos a Happy International Twins Day

– As previously reported, Ronda Rousey was in action last night at the WWE Raw live event in Augusta, Georgia. She teamed with Natalya against Alicia Fox and Alexa Bliss. Rousey shared a photo from the event and posted a thank you to the WWE Universe on her Instagram account after the event, which you can see below.

– Seth Rollins responded to a fan who tweeted out a photo of Rollins high-fiving the man’s son at a Raw live event in Augusta, Georgia. The fan wrote to Rollins in his tweet, “@WWERollins you made my son’s night tonight with the high five. Thank you for that. #wweaugusta.”

Seth Rollins wrote in response to the father, “This pic made my night. So I’d say we’re even.” You can check out that Twitter exchange below.

– Heath Slater shared a message and photo on Instagram where he wishes The Usos a happy International Twins Day. The photo shares Slater wearing some Crow-inspired Sting facepaint.