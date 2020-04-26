wrestling / News

WWE News: Ronda Rousey Kombat For a Kause Training Highlights, Drew McIntyre and Sasha Banks in Top 25 Instagram List, Select Series on Canvas 2 Canvas

April 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Ronda Rousey, Mortal Kombat 11: The Reveal

– Ronda Rousey shared a new video with highlights of her training for the Kombat for a Kause tournament. You can see that below.

– WWE released its Top 25 Superstar Instagram photos for the week. This weeks picks included Drew McIntyre, Sasha Banks, and more. You can view some of those photos below.

I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse

🙃

– WWE released this week’s Canvas 2 Canvas video, which features the Select Series. You can check out that video below.

