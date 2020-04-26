wrestling / News
WWE News: Ronda Rousey Kombat For a Kause Training Highlights, Drew McIntyre and Sasha Banks in Top 25 Instagram List, Select Series on Canvas 2 Canvas
April 26, 2020 | Posted by
– Ronda Rousey shared a new video with highlights of her training for the Kombat for a Kause tournament. You can see that below.
– WWE released its Top 25 Superstar Instagram photos for the week. This weeks picks included Drew McIntyre, Sasha Banks, and more. You can view some of those photos below.
– WWE released this week’s Canvas 2 Canvas video, which features the Select Series. You can check out that video below.
