WWE News: Ronda Rousey Releases New Vlog, Shayna Baszler & Xavier Woods Visit Game Shop

– Ronda Rousey’s latest Ronda on the Road vlog is now online. You can see the video below, titled “New Feuds, New Beginnings” and described as follows:

“With Charlotte Flair finally behind her, Ronda is rejuvenated and looking towards the future: getting whooped by Racquel Rodriguez and taking on the SmackDown women’s field. Too bad there are just a couple of women on the roster…”

– The latest UpUpDownDown video sees Shayna Baszler & Xavier Woods visiting Ender’s Games in Clovis, California: