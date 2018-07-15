wrestling / News
Various News: Rosa Mendes Reportedly Backstage at Extreme Rules, and Dana Warrior Interviews Lacey Evans
– PWInsider reports that former WWE Superstar Rosa Mendes is backstage at tonight’s Extreme Rules event. She currently lives in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area.
– The Post and Courier published a “Where Are They Now?” story for former WWE Superstar Nick Dinsmore, aka Eugene.
– Ultimate Warrior’s widow, Dana Warrior, recently interviewed NXT Superstar Lacey Evans. You can listen to the audio interview below.