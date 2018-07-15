Quantcast

 

Various News: Rosa Mendes Reportedly Backstage at Extreme Rules, and Dana Warrior Interviews Lacey Evans

July 15, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
PWInsider reports that former WWE Superstar Rosa Mendes is backstage at tonight’s Extreme Rules event. She currently lives in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area.

The Post and Courier published a “Where Are They Now?” story for former WWE Superstar Nick Dinsmore, aka Eugene.

– Ultimate Warrior’s widow, Dana Warrior, recently interviewed NXT Superstar Lacey Evans. You can listen to the audio interview below.

