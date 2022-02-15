wrestling / News
WWE News: Roster Heading to Saudi Arabia Tomorrow, Top 10 Raw Moments
February 15, 2022 | Posted by
– The WWE roster has a long flight ahead of it to get to Saudi Arabia, and a new report notes when they’re flying out. PWInsider reports that the roster will fly out of New Jersey on Wednesday to head to the country for Elimination Chamber.
– WWE posted this week’s Top 10 Raw moments video, and you can check that out below:
More Trending Stories
- More On WWE Reaching Out To Steve Austin For WrestleMania 38
- Brock Lesnar Says He’s Having a Great Time With His WWE Run
- Brock Lesnar Wants Young WWE Talent To ‘Figure Out How To Put Asses In Seats & Not Worry About Your Next High Spot’
- Maryse in Red Outfit, Mandy Rose, Liv Morgan Top This Week’s Superstar Instagram Photos