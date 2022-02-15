wrestling / News

WWE News: Roster Heading to Saudi Arabia Tomorrow, Top 10 Raw Moments

February 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Elimination Chamber Women's Tag Image Credit: WWE

– The WWE roster has a long flight ahead of it to get to Saudi Arabia, and a new report notes when they’re flying out. PWInsider reports that the roster will fly out of New Jersey on Wednesday to head to the country for Elimination Chamber.

– WWE posted this week’s Top 10 Raw moments video, and you can check that out below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, WWE, WWE Elimination Chamber, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading