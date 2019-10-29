wrestling / News

WWE Roster Lands in Saudi Arabia, Vince McMahon to Arrive Soon

October 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The WWE roster is officially in Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel. PWInsider reports that the roster arrived within the hour before 6 PM ET.

Vince McMahon had not yet arrived but was expected to land within the next few hours. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are not scheduled to head over, with The Game staying to oversee NXT on Wednesday. Crown Jewel takes place on Thursday at 1 PM ET and airs live on WWE Network.

