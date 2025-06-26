WWE Roster Reportedly On The Way To Saudi Arabia

The majority of the WWE roster is officially on their way to Saudi Arabia for this weekend’s Smackdown and Night of Champions. PWInsider and Fightful Select both report that WWE’s flight for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia left at 5 PM ET.

PWInsider reports that most of the talent were on the chartered flight. As previously reported, several WWE staff have been in the country for a while, and Fightful Select notes that a full team of producers was sent over along with the Smackdown team.

PWInsider also notes that John Gaburick, who oversees the production of the Saudi Arabia shows and WWE’s liaison to the Kingdom, flew from Riyadh to meet with talent and then took the charter flight back over in order to make sure that everything was fine.

Finally, Fightful Select reports that at no point did the Saudi Government doubt that the shows were going to take place.