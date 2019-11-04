WWE Roster Reportedly ‘Weary’ Backstage At Raw After Travel-Delayed Weekend

– The WWE roster is rumored to be feeling the effects of their chaotic weekend today at Raw, following the heavily-reported issues getting home from Saudi Arabia. The WrestleVotes Twitter account says, as you can see below, that the problems with the roster leaving Saudi Arabia after Crown Jewel is unsurprisingly still a major topic of conversation and that “the vibe backstage at RAW in Long Island right now is that of weariness.”

WWE has issued a statement denying the rumors that the problems stemmed from a payment dispute over WWE SuperShow, and have even announced a deal to expand their partnership with the Saudi General Entertainment Authority.