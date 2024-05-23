WWE News: Roster In Saudi Arabia For King & Queen Of the Ring, CM Punk Announcing For CFFC On Friday

– The WWE roster has mostly arrived in Saudi Arabia for this weekend’s King & Queen Of the Ring. PWInsider reports that most of the roster and staff is in the country for the PPV, as well as Friday’s episode of Smackdown. Triple H posted to Twitter on Wednesday to note that he was on the way, writing:

“Next stop…Riyadh. Excited to kickoff a great weekend in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ahead of #SmackDown and #WWEKingandQueen in Jeddah.”

– The site also notes that CM Punk will be back to his announcing duties for Cage Fury Fighting Championships’ show at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on Friday.