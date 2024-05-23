wrestling

WWE News: Roster In Saudi Arabia For King & Queen Of the Ring, CM Punk Announcing For CFFC On Friday

May 22, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 Image Credit: WWE

– The WWE roster has mostly arrived in Saudi Arabia for this weekend’s King & Queen Of the Ring. PWInsider reports that most of the roster and staff is in the country for the PPV, as well as Friday’s episode of Smackdown. Triple H posted to Twitter on Wednesday to note that he was on the way, writing:

“Next stop…Riyadh. Excited to kickoff a great weekend in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ahead of #SmackDown and #WWEKingandQueen in Jeddah.”

– The site also notes that CM Punk will be back to his announcing duties for Cage Fury Fighting Championships’ show at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on Friday.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Cage Fury Fighting Championships, CM Punk, WWE, WWE King and Queen Of The Ring, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading