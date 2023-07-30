WWE News: Roxanne Perez & Blair Davenport Brawl Ahead of Great American Bash, Dominik Mysterio On North American Title Win

– Roxanne Perez and Blair Davenport got an early jump on their match at NXT Great American Bash, brawling with each other before the show. WWE posted video of the two getting in a fight at Dream Con on Saturday before their match at tonight’s PPV:

– WWE posted a clip of Dominik Mysterio on UpNXT talking about his North American Championship win: