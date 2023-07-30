wrestling / News
WWE News: Roxanne Perez & Blair Davenport Brawl Ahead of Great American Bash, Dominik Mysterio On North American Title Win
– Roxanne Perez and Blair Davenport got an early jump on their match at NXT Great American Bash, brawling with each other before the show. WWE posted video of the two getting in a fight at Dream Con on Saturday before their match at tonight’s PPV:
BREAKING: @roxanne_wwe and @BDavenportWWE were just involved in a physical altercation at @dreamconvention ahead of their Weapons Wild Match tomorrow at #NXTGAB. pic.twitter.com/arot9IgLMl
– WWE posted a clip of Dominik Mysterio on UpNXT talking about his North American Championship win:
"I came to NXT, and I took over."@DomMysterio35 is feeling pretty damn good as the #WWENXT North American Champion ahead of tomorrow's #NXTGAB 🤷♂️
Watch the full #UpNXT episode with "Dirty" Dom here 👉 https://t.co/UQLWcBhYK7 pic.twitter.com/MeoulYhppc
