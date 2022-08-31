wrestling / News
WWE News: Roxanne Perez Says She’s Done With Cora Jade’s Friendship, Gallus Beats Diamond Mine
– Roxanne Perez is tired of Cora Jade, and has blocked her on her phone. Tuesday night’s NXT featured a vignette with Perez talking about how her heart broke when Jade turned on her and said she was done being friends with Jade. She sent her former BFF a text and then blocked her, saying she’s done being friends but isn’t done dealing with Jade:
– Gallus picked up a win over Diamond Mine in six-man tag action thanks to Roderick Strong. Strong, attempting to prove his innocence against Julius Creed’s allegations that he turned on them, came out during the match with a phone that he claimed had evidence. That distraction let Gallus pick up the win:
#WWENXT has once again descended into chaos thanks to #Gallus! pic.twitter.com/jIX3iSFtxw
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Note on Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah Winning Women’s Tag Team Titles on WWE Raw
- Wardlow Blames MJF for ‘Ruining’ Biggest Night of His Life at AEW Double or Nothing
- Gunther on His Time Working With Vince McMahon in WWE, Referring to Himself as a ‘Wrestler’
- Mick Foley Recalls His Reaction To Chris Benoit Family Tragedy, How It Impacted The Wrestling Industry