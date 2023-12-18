WWE News: Roxanne Perez Set For Reality Of Wrestling Show, Top 10 Roman Reigns 2023 Moments

– Roxanne Perez is set to make her return to Reality of Wrestling next month. Booker T’s promotion announced on Monday that the WWE NXT star will appear at their Slamuary show on January 13th, as you can see below. This is Perez’s first appearance for ROW since February of 2022.

‼️ BREAKING NEWS ‼️ NXT Superstar @roxanne_wwe makes her return home to Reality Of Wrestling for One Night Only on Saturday, January 13th for the first event of 2024. #Slamuary 📍9300 Emmett F Lowry Expressway

Texas City, TX 77591 🎫 https://t.co/dL6mvFzIm3 pic.twitter.com/2hmdnPewhv — Reality of Wrestling (@TheOfficialROW) December 18, 2023

– The latest episode of WWE Top 10 looks at Roman Reigns’ top 10 moments of 2023: