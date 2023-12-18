wrestling / News

WWE News: Roxanne Perez Set For Reality Of Wrestling Show, Top 10 Roman Reigns 2023 Moments

December 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roxanne Perez NXT Vengeance Day Image Credit: WWE

– Roxanne Perez is set to make her return to Reality of Wrestling next month. Booker T’s promotion announced on Monday that the WWE NXT star will appear at their Slamuary show on January 13th, as you can see below. This is Perez’s first appearance for ROW since February of 2022.

– The latest episode of WWE Top 10 looks at Roman Reigns’ top 10 moments of 2023:

