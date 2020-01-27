wrestling / News

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Attendance Figures Announced, Show Breaks Attendance Record for Minute Maid Park

January 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Drew McIntyre Royal Rumble

– During tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2020 event, WWE announced that tonight’s show drew an attendance of 42,715 people. The Rumble was held at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. It was broadcast live on the WWE Network.

According to WWE, this was a new attendance record for Minute Maid Park, surpassing a previous Taylor Swift concert, which drew a reported 42,095 people in November 2011.

For comparison, Royal Rumble 2019 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona last year drew an announced attendance of 48,193 people. You can also check out some photos and clips from inside the venue that were posted on social media below.

