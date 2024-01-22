WWE News: Royal Rumble 2024 By The Numbers Video, Dexter Lumis Opening Wrestling School

– WWE has released the 2024 edition of the Royal Rumble “By the Numbers” video. WWE posted the video on YouTube ahead of Saturday’s PPV, which you can check out below and runs down the stats associated with the yearly matches:

– Dexter Lumis is opening his own pro wrestling school. The WWE star is opening Hatchet Pro Wrestling, which will feature himself, Thomas Latimer and Jon Davis as coaches.

You can find out more about the school here.