– BetOnline has revealed new betting odds for the WWE Royal Rumble event, including odds on both the men and women’s Rumble matches. Notably, CM Punk is now the heavy favorite to win the men’s Rumble match at 3/2.

Back in October, the favorites to win the men’s Rumble match were LA Knight and The Rock. They have since dropped to fourth and sixth place, respectively. MJF is now on the Rumble board as well and odds have him ranked at seventh at 10/1.

For the women’s Rumble match, Becky Lynch is now the favorite to win at 2/1. Meanwhile, Jade Cargill has jumped from from 12/1 to 3/1 in second place. Cargill is not yet confirmed for the matchup. Odds are also being taken on returns for Mercedes Mone (aka Sasha Banks) and Trinity (aka Naomi). You can see the latest betting odds below:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match Winner

Roman Reigns (c) -1000 (1/10)

Randy Orton +600 (6/1)

AJ Styles +900 (9/1)

LA Knight +900 (9/1)

WWE United States Championship Match Winner

Logan Paul (c) -1000 (1/10)

Kevin Owens +500 (5/1)

2024 Men’s Royal Rumble Winner

CM Punk 3/2

Gunther 3/1

Cody Rhodes 4/1

LA Knight 5/1

Randy Orton 6/1

The Rock 7/1

Drew McIntyre 10/1

Jey Uso 10/1

MJF 10/1

Sami Zayn 14/1

Kevin Owens 25/1

Solo Sikoa 25/1

Austin Theory 33/1

Brock Lesnar 33/1

Damian Priest 33/1

Dominik Mysterio 33/1

Seth Rollins 33/1

Bobby Lashley 50/1

Big E 50/1

Bronson Reed 50/1

Grayson Waller 50/1

Jimmy Uso 50/1

Kazuchika Okada

OTB 50/1

Roman Reigns 50/1

Shinsuke Nakamura 50/1

Sheamus 50/1

AJ Styles 66/1

Bron Breakker 66/1

Carmelo Hayes 66/1

Chad Gable 66/1

Finn Balor 66/1

Ilja Dragunov 66/1

Montez Ford 66/1

Carlito 100/1

Ivar 100/1

JD McDonagh 100/1

John Cena 100/1

Johnny Gargano 100/1

Kofi Kingston 100/1

Logan Paul 100/1

Otis 100/1

Rey Mysterio 100/1

Ricochet 100/1

Santos Escobar 100/1

The Miz 100/1

Tommaso Ciampa 100/1

Trick Williams 100/1

Stone Cold Steve Austin 250/1

2024 Women’s Royal Rumble Winner

Becky Lynch 2/1

Jade Cargill 3/1

Bayley 13/4

Raquel Rodriguez 5/1

Bianca Belair 8/1

Nia Jax 10/1

Asuka 12/1

Mercedes Mone/Sasha Banks 12/1

Naomi/Trinity 20/1

Iyo Sky 25/1

Liv Morgan 25/1

Rhea Ripley 25/1

Shayna Baszler 25/1

Zoey Stark 25/1

Piper Niven 50/1

Ronda Rousey 50/1

Roxanne Perez 50/1

Shotzi 50/1

Tiffany Stratton 50/1

Chelsea Green 66/1

Dakota Kai 80/1

Lyra Valkyrie 80/1

Alba Frye 100/1

Alexa Bliss 100/1

Blair Davenport 100/1

Ava 100/1

Brie Bella 100/1

Candice LeRae 100/1

Carmella 100/1

Cora Jade 100/1

Indi Hartwell 100/1

Isla Dawn 100/1

Lita 100/1

Maryse 100/1

Mia Yim 100/1

Michelle McCool 100/1

Natalya 100/1

Nikki Bella 100/1

Nikki Cross 100/1

Tamina 100/1

Tegan Nox 100/1

Trish Stratus 100/1

Xia Li 100/1

Zelina Vega 100/1

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, January 27 at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.