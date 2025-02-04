WWE Royal Rumble Viewership Tops 2 Million On Netflix

The WWE Royal Rumble scored over two million viewers on Netflix. Netflix revealed its weekly top 10 on Tuesday for the week February 2nd, and the February 1st PPV brought in 2.1 million viewers. It ranked in the top 10 in 27 countries including hitting #1 on Bolivia and Mexico. The other countries where it hit the top 10 were Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Paraguay, El Salvador, Egypt, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand.

It’s important to note that the Royal Rumble was still broadcast in Peacock in the US, so these numbers do not include that viewership.

The Rumble ranked #10 among English TV shows for the week on the service. It was behind The Night Agent Season 2 in its second week (15.2 million views), the first week of The Recruit season two (5.9 million), American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson in its first week (5.5 million), The Night Agent season one (5.0 million), Ms. Rachel season one in its first week (4.0 million), American Primeval in week four (3.7 million), XO, Kitty season two in its third week (3.7 million), the return of The Recruit season one to the top 10 (3.1 million), and last week’s episode of Raw (2.9 million).