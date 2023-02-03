wrestling / News
WWE News: Royal Rumble Behind the Scenes Video, Latest Celtic Warrior Workouts
February 3, 2023 | Posted by
– A new video goes behind the scenes of this year’s WWE Royal Rumble. You can see the video below, described as follows:
“Take a candid look at Royal Rumble 2023, featuring Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar and more WWE Superstars.”
– Sheamus’ latest Celtic Warrior Workouts video is up with Butch and Ridge Holland:
