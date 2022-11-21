wrestling / News
WWE Royal Rumble Breaks Record For Largest Gate In Event History
November 21, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced that the 2023 Royal Rumble has broken the record for the largest gate in the event’s history, passing $5 million. The announcement reads:
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 – slated for Saturday, January 28 – has broken the company’s record for largest gate in the event’s 36-year history.
Over the weekend, Royal Rumble surpassed the $5M mark and previous record holder from 2017 – the last time the event was held at San Antonio’s AlamoDome.
This carries a 2022 trend into 2023 where WWE set gate records for many of its events, including WrestleMania, Extreme Rules and Crown Jewel.
