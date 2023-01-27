wrestling / News

WWE News: Royal Rumble Cold Open Released Online, Kofi Kingston's Rumble Saves Video

January 27, 2023
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has released the cold open for this weekend’s Royal Rumble online. You can check out the video below which features HARDY, who will perform at the event:

– WWE posted a sneak peek of the latest This Is Awesome, looking at Kofi Kingston’s miraculous Royal Rumble saves:

