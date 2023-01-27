wrestling / News
WWE News: Royal Rumble Cold Open Released Online, Kofi Kingston’s Rumble Saves Video
January 27, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE has released the cold open for this weekend’s Royal Rumble online. You can check out the video below which features HARDY, who will perform at the event:
– WWE posted a sneak peek of the latest This Is Awesome, looking at Kofi Kingston’s miraculous Royal Rumble saves:
