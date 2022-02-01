wrestling / News
WWE News: Royal Rumble Hits High Point For Merchandise Sales, Naomi Shares Pic of Funkadactyls Reunion
January 31, 2022 | Posted by
– The 2022 Royal Rumble hit a high point for the event in terms of merchandise sales. According to https://www.sportsbusinessjournal.com/Daily/Issues/2022/01/31/Events-and-Attractions/Royal-Rumble.aspx target=new>Sports Business Journal, Saturday’s show had a “record amount” of merch sales for a Rumble event.
– Naomi posted a photo of herself and her fellow Funkadactyl Cameron backstage from the Royal Rumble, as you can see below:
