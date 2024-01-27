wrestling

WWE Royal Rumble Reportedly Hot Ticket This Weekend, No Comps Available

January 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that ahead of tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble, WWE officials informed wrestlers for the last several weeks that there would be no comp tickets available for friends and family. A Small amount of tickets was reportedly released this morning as WWE locked in production concerns.

