WWE Royal Rumble Reportedly Hot Ticket This Weekend, No Comps Available
January 27, 2024 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that ahead of tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble, WWE officials informed wrestlers for the last several weeks that there would be no comp tickets available for friends and family. A Small amount of tickets was reportedly released this morning as WWE locked in production concerns.
