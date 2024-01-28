wrestling / News
WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff Show Now Online
January 27, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has posted the livestream for the Royal Rumble kickoff show online on Peacock, Youtube and social media. The panel includes Jackie Redmond, Wade Barrett, Booker T and Peter Rosenberg.
