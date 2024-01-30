wrestling / News

More Backstage Notes From the WWE Royal Rumble

January 30, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Royal Rumble Image Credit: WWE

Fightful Select has some additional backstage notes for the WWE Royal Rumble. While Petey Williams wasn’t listed internally for the event, Fightful notes that Williams helped produce the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Additionally, WWE reportedly had several possible alternates who were on the scene for the show.

Also, the fans who were seen at the post-show press conference were reportedly able to attend because it was part of their ticket packages for the premium live event.

As noted, Kevin Owens worked his match at the WWE Royal Rumble due to a broken foot he suffered earlier this month during his match with Santos Escobar on SmackDown. His recent sit-down interview at the WWE Performance Center was also the result of his recent foot injury.

