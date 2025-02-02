wrestling / News

WWE Royal Rumble Post-Show Media Scrum Stream

February 1, 2025 | Posted by Ashish
WWE Royal Rumble WWET Image Credit: WWE

The stream for the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Post-Show media scrum is below and will feature several WWE stars, and most likely Triple H, talking to the media after the show ends.

