WWE Royal Rumble Reportedly Set For Saudi Arabia In 2026

WWE is reportedly bringing the Royal Rumble to Saudi Arabia for next year’s iteration. PWInsider reports that according to multiple sources in WWE, the first step on the road to WrestleMania will be hosted in Saudi Arabia in 2026. The report notes that the deal is set in stone and that an official announcement could come as soon as the Raw premiere on Netflix on Monday.

This would mark the first time the Royal Rumble, traditionally one of WWE’s four signature events, will be held outside of the US as a PPV. The initial Royal Rumble that was a USA Network special took place in Ontario, Canada in 1988.

WWE is in a 10-year agreement with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that runs through 2028. The 2025 Royal Rumble takes place in Indianapolis on February 1st.