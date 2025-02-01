Yet Another Star Expected To Return at Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble (POTENTIAL SPOILER)

PWInsider Elite reports that Alexa Bliss is backstage at tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble, and the expectation is that she will participate in the women’s Royal Rumble match.

The news comes as a surprise to some. Bliss has been away on maternity leave, and while the expectation was that she’d return soon, those expectations changed recently due to reports over a dispute with WWE over a new contract.

The delay in her return impacting WWE’s plans for the Wyatt Sicks group, though with her imminent return, she presumably will be involved with the stable going forward.

