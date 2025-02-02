WWE News: Royal Rumble Surprises Video, Full 2013 NXT Episode & Elimination Chamber 2012 Match

– WWE has posted a video looking at the biggest surprises from the Royal Rumble matches. You can see the full video below, described as follows:

Surprise Superstars such as Nikki Bella, Alexa Bliss, Joe Hendry and more rock the Royal Rumble Match.

– The NXT Vault YouTube account has released the full April 24th, 2013 episode of WWE NXT featuring AJ Lee in action and more:

– The WWE Vault account posted the full 2012 Elimination Chamber match: