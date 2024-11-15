WWE News: Royal Rumble Tickets Go On Sale, Randy Savage ‘Mix Tape’ Video, Roman Reigns On WWE Playlist

– Tickets for the 2025 Royal Rumble are now on sale. Tickets for the February 1st event in Indianapolis, Indiana went on sale this morning at Ticketmaster, and you can get tickets here.

– The WWE Vault YouTube account released a hefty three-hour “mix tape” video for Randy Savage featuring full matches, promos and previously-unseen footage that you can check out below.

– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at Roman Reigns destroying and rebuilding the OG Bloodline: