WWE Royal Rumble Tickets Reportedly Selling Very Well

Tickets for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble went on sale over the weekend, and they’re reportedly on a record pace. Fightful Select reports that according to WWE sources, over 25,000 tickets have already been sold for the event, which takes place at the Alamodome in San Antonio in January.

The site notes that is a new record for the event in terms of paid tickets and gross revenue for a first weekend on sale. The Alamodome hosted the 2017 Royal Rumble, which holds the current records for the event, and the current one is tracking to beat that.

The whole of the venue has yet to be fully opened, and sources said that more more areas could eventually become available.