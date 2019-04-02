WWE Announces Rules and Guidelines For WrestleMania Axxess

– WWE has released the official rules and guidelines for this year’s WrestleMania Access. You can see the full announcement below for the festivities, which kick off on Thursday ahead of this weekend.

The list includes tips for getting around and transportation suggestions, as well as hard rules about what is and is not allowed in terms of bags and prohibited items.

WrestleMania Axxess is an immersive WWE experience like no other. If you are attending this year’s festivities at Pier 12, Brooklyn, NY, here are some tips to help make it as enjoyable as possible:

1) WrestleMania Axxess takes place at Pier 12 (Brooklyn Cruise Terminal) in Red Hook, Brooklyn, NY. Please allow ample time to get to and from WrestleMania Axxess. You will not be permitted to enter the property before 6 a.m. on all event days.

2) Wear comfortable walking shoes, and leave strollers at home, as there is no stroller check.

3) For your safety, WrestleMania Axxess has a clear bag policy, and most bags will not be admissible. There is no bag check available at Axxess so please leave your bags and backpacks at home. More details on permissible bags. (See below for full list of prohibited items.)

4) If you don’t want to carry coats or jackets, make sure to leave them in the car or at home because there is no coat check. However, please remember you may have to wait outside for Axxess doors to open.

5) Bring a personal camera or camera phone. We will provide photographers at certain designated photo stations, but you will want to take snapshots at areas beyond the photo stations.

6) Autograph mats will be available for the Superstars to sign at the autograph stations, but if you want to bring a family-friendly item of your own, you can.

7) Getting to WrestleMania Axxess:

* SUBWAY

The closest subway stop is Smith St. – 9th St. Take the F/G train to Smith Street Station. There will be a free shuttle from this station to Pier 12 / Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.

From Manhattan you can take the 2, 3, 4, Q, R, N or D train to Barclays Center Stop and take a free shuttle to Pier 12 / Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.

* RIDE-SHARE/TAXI (click here for map)

Drop-off will be at the corner of Conover & Pioneer Streets. There will be no parking or long waiting area for ride/share vehicles and taxis. All traffic must keep moving.

We have partnered with Lyft to give new users ride credits towards their first two rides! Click here to download the app and have the code AXXESSNEW applied.

Existing Lyft users can click here to receive 15% off of their rides to or from Brooklyn Pier 12 using code AXXESS. Terms Apply.

* SHUTTLE BUS

Free shuttle bus service will be provided to WrestleMania Axxess at Pier 12 from the following locations:

Barclays Center: Guest pick-up is on Flatbush Avenue between Pacific Street & 5th Avenue.

Smith Street/9th Street Station: Guest pick-up is on Smith Street between 9th Street & Huntington Street.

WrestleMania Axxess Brooklyn Pier 12: The shuttle drop-off & pick-up location will be at the front entrance of the event. Look for signage to ensure you are on the correct shuttle.

Buses will run continuously throughout the day from all locations, based on the following schedule:

Barclays Center (approximately 20-35 minute ride) Shuttle Info:

Thursday 4/4

Shuttles Begin: 10:00 a.m.

Last Shuttle: 8:30 p.m.

Friday, 4/5

Shuttles Begin: 11:00 a.m.

Last Shuttle: 8:30 p.m.

Saturday 4/6

Shuttles Begin: 6:00 a.m.

Last Shuttle: 8:30 p.m.

Sunday 4/7

Shuttles Begin: 6:00 a.m.

Last Shuttle: 10:00 a.m.

Monday 4/8

Shuttles Begin: 10:00 a.m.

Last Shuttle: 2:00 p.m.

Smith Street – 9th Street Station (approximately 10-15 minute ride) Shuttle Info:

Thursday 4/4

Shuttles Begin: 4:00 p.m.

Last Shuttle: 8:30 p.m.

Friday, 4/5

Shuttles Begin: 11:00 a.m.

Last Shuttle: 8:30 p.m.

Saturday 4/6

Shuttles Begin: 6:00 a.m.

Last Shuttle: 8:30 p.m.

Sunday 4/7

Shuttles Begin: 6:00 a.m.

Last Shuttle: 10:00 a.m.

Monday 4/8

Shuttles Begin: 10:00 a.m.

Last Shuttle: 2:00 p.m.

WrestleMania Axxess / Brooklyn Pier 12 Shuttle Info:

Thursday 4/4

Last Shuttle Departs: 11:30 p.m.

Friday 4/5

Last Shuttle Departs: 11:30 p.m.

Saturday 4/6

Last Shuttle Departs: 11:30 p.m.

Sunday 4/7

Last Shuttle Departs: 1:30 p.m.

Monday 4/8

Last Shuttle Departs: 5:30 p.m.

There will be representatives at each shuttle stop to help guide you.

* DRIVING

If you are planning to drive to the event, please note that parking is extremely limited at Pier 12 and there are no other parking facilities within walking distance of the venue. We urge you to take public transportation instead. If you must drive and the parking lots are full, you can find a list of additional unaffiliated parking lots (2-3 miles away).

GPS Address: Brooklyn Cruise Terminal (Brooklyn Pier 12), 72 Bowne Street, Brooklyn, NY

Google Map Link

* LONG ISLAND RAILROAD

Take the Long Island Railroad to Atlantic Terminal/Barclays Center. There will be a free shuttle from this station to Pier 12 / Brooklyn Cruise Terminal

For more info click here

* BICYCLE / CITIBIKE

There is a Citibike station on Commerce and Van Brunt Street. Bike parking will be available at Brooklyn Pier 12

* PUBLIC BUS

Take the B61 from Downtown Brooklyn or Smith St. – 9th St. (F&G) and get off at Pioneer and Van Brunt Streets.

click here for more info

8) If you have purchased a Premium VIP or VIP ticket, look for the VIP line near the entrance to the Terminal. This will ensure you get your VIP wristband upon entry, which will tell you when to line up for your VIP experience. Remember, if you don’t arrive at your designated time, we unfortunately can’t guarantee your VIP experience.

9) There will be multiple areas to explore at Axxess this year including Legends Hall, Superstar Hall, Axxess Arena and the WrestleMania Superstore. Maps will be available at the information desk as you enter Axxess, or you can explore what is around every corner on your own.

10) If you have tickets for multiple sessions in one day, we appreciate your cooperation with leaving the Hall at the end of each session, as our staff needs time to clean and reset all of the activities. The sooner everyone exits, the sooner we can reopen the doors!

11) As part of our commitment to provide an enjoyable fan experience, WWE provides an accessible line for individuals with disabilities and up to three of their companions at WrestleMania Axxess autograph and photo stages. Wristbands for use of the accessible line are provided onsite.

On-site accessibility process:

A wristband is required to enter the accessible line at all autograph and photo stages.

Fans who purchased an accessible ticket should pick up their wristband at the WWE check-in desk located next to the Box Office at WrestleMania Axxess.

If traveling in a group, such fans may receive up to three companion wristbands.

A companion wristband alone is not valid for entry to the accessible line. For entry to the accessible line, a companion must be accompanied by an accessible ticketholder.

Fans who have not purchased an accessible ticket in advance of the event but require use of the accessible line, may request a wristband at the check-in desk at WrestleMania Axxess.

* Accessible line wristbands are intended for use by individuals with disabilities and up to three of their companions. By requesting an accessible line wristband, you represent that you or a member of your party is a qualified individual under the ADA that requires use of the accessible line. WWE may investigate potential misuse of an accessible line wristband where there is good cause to believe that such wristband has been requested fraudulently. WWE may, in its sole discretion, cancel a request for an accessible line wristband that it believes to be fraudulent. WWE and the venue hosting the event also reserve the right to redirect patrons who have an accessible line wristband but who do not require the use of the accessible line

12) The following items are prohibited:

ALL BAGS EXCEPT THOSE APPROVED ON CLEAR BAG POLICY

SEALED PACKAGES

COOLERS OR CONTAINERS

WEAPONS/FIREARMS

VIDEO OR AUDIO RECORDERS OR SIMILAR DEVICES

PROFESSIONAL CAMERA EQUIPMENT OR LENSES OVER 6” IN LENGTH

LASER POINTERS

AIRHORNS, WHISTLES OR OTHER NOISEMAKERS

OUTSIDE FOOD OR BEVERAGE

BOTTLES OR CANS

FIREWORKS

E-CIGARETTES

HOVERBOARDS

DRONES

SELFIE STICKS

MONEY IN THE BANK BRIEFCASES

FOLDING CARTS ON WHEELS