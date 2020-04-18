WWE Rumored to be Looking for ‘Plan B’ Venue for WrestleMania 37

– As previously reported, there are questions surrounding the status of next year’s WrestleMania 37 happening as planned in Inglewood California. News surfaced this week that the City of Los Angeles was considering holding off on large gatherings and sporting events for at least one year. That could be problematic for WWE, since WrestleMania 37 is scheduled to be held at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium in March 2021. Per a rumor from the WrestleVotes Twitter account, WWE is already looking into options if the promotion is unable to move forward with WrestleMania at the stadium next year.

The report reads, “Full disclaimer – it’s far too early to speculate on specific details, however: WWE has begun researching a ‘plan B’ on an alternative site to host WrestleMania 37 if the state of California is not allowing large gatherings and / or SoFi Stadium is not finished on time.”

Currently, WrestleMania 37 is scheduled for March 28, 2021 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. This year’s WrestleMania 36 was taped over two nights from the WWE Performance Center.