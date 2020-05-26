WWE Rumored to Be Working on Plans For Return of Live Events

According to a new rumor, WWE is working toward the return of live events down the line. The Wrestlevotes Twitter account reports that the schedule for live events is “slowly being rebuilt,” with discussions about ticket sales also beginning with guidelines for social distancing in place.

WWE’s last live events were in March. WWE’s current live events schedule lists the first show for fans on July 10th, an NXT live event that was never canceled. The first main roster live event (also one that was never canceled) is July 12th. It remains to be seen if these shows will remain on the schedule.