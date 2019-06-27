WWE Rumored to Have Several NXT Call-Ups When Smackdown Moves to FOX

– WWE is making some big moves as it prepares to move Smackdown to FOX this fall, and that apparently includes NXT call ups. Take this as a rumor for now, but reporter Brad Shepard says that a source within WWE says that this fall will see the largest batch of NXT call-ups that has been seen to date. The specifics on when such a move would take place is not known, but the implication is that it would be in preparation for Smackdown’s jump to FOX in October.

The same report notes that Smackdown’s move to FOX will affect Raw just as much as it will affect the blue brand. The move also means that a few members of the NXT talent will likely be let go in order to “control the flow,” specifically referencing non-essential talent. The report, of course, comes as WWE has named Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff as the Executive Directors of Raw and Smackdown, respectively.

