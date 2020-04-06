wrestling / News
WWE Rumored To Be Returning to Live TV With Smackdown
At this point this is just a rumor, so keep that in mind, but WWE may be returning to live television broadcasts on Friday. The WrestleVotes Twitter account reports that WWE will be returning to live broadcasts for Raw and Smackdown starting with Friday’s episode.
The report comes as there was an air of uncertainty regarding what was going to happen starting with Smackdown. WWE taped tonight’s Raw and Wednesday’s NXT at the end of March when they did the WrestleMania tapings, but that was the extend of what they had taped going forward. A report from over the weekend said WWE was hoping to tape Smackdown from a secret location.
All of this flies in the face of how WWE will pull it off, considering that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a stay-at-home order for the entire state through the end of April. It remains to be seen what the company will do to get around the order, assuming the reports are accurate.
As reported last night, WWE advertised Money in the Bank as airing live on WWE Network for May 10th, though now venue or city was named.
Hearing both SmackDown (4/10) & RAW (4/13) will be live from the PC. Seems like WWE will indeed push on, no break at this time coming. Tonight’s RAW & this weeks NXT have already been taped.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 6, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes from AEW TV Taping: How Many Matches AEW Taped Last Week, Home Content, Jericho Commentary
- People Backstage In WWE Reportedly ‘Affected’ By Hanging Spot In Edge vs. Randy Orton Match
- Matt Hardy Congratulates Wyatt for Firefly Funhouse WrestleMania 36 Match, Tweets Again About Boneyard Match
- Backstage Details for WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match: Improvised Lines, Accidental Blood, AJ Styles ‘Hand’ Idea, More