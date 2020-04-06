WWE Rumored To Be Returning to Live TV With Smackdown

At this point this is just a rumor, so keep that in mind, but WWE may be returning to live television broadcasts on Friday. The WrestleVotes Twitter account reports that WWE will be returning to live broadcasts for Raw and Smackdown starting with Friday’s episode.

The report comes as there was an air of uncertainty regarding what was going to happen starting with Smackdown. WWE taped tonight’s Raw and Wednesday’s NXT at the end of March when they did the WrestleMania tapings, but that was the extend of what they had taped going forward. A report from over the weekend said WWE was hoping to tape Smackdown from a secret location.

All of this flies in the face of how WWE will pull it off, considering that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a stay-at-home order for the entire state through the end of April. It remains to be seen what the company will do to get around the order, assuming the reports are accurate.

As reported last night, WWE advertised Money in the Bank as airing live on WWE Network for May 10th, though now venue or city was named.