WWE Rumored to be Signing Wrestler Adam Maxted

– According to a report by The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, UK-based wrestler Adam Maxted is rumored to be getting signed by WWE soon, and he’s apparently slated for the NXT UK brand.

Maxted is 6’3″ and weighs in at about 235 pounds. He’s previously appeared on the popular reality show Love Island. In terms of his wrestling career, he was a featured star on ITV’s World of Sport (WOS) programming. He’s also wrestled for OTT Wrestling, IPW:UK, and Preston City Wrestling.

Back in May 2019, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre had high praise for Adam Maxted and noted that he expected him to get an opportunity soon on the big stage. In a 2016 interview with The Belfast Telegraph, Maxted said that it was his “dream” to eventually make it to WWE.

Per WWE.com, Maxted previously received a tryout with the promotion in 2017. This is the latest in a number or rumored signings for World Wrestling Entertainment as of late, including the likes of Taya Valkyrie and Millie McKenzie. The Observer Newsletter noted that WWE has about 25 new wrestlers slated to come in.