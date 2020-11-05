wrestling / News
WWE Rumored to Have Interest in Alex Zayne, Zayne to Wrestle Final Indie Match on Sunday
– According to a report by Fightful Select, WWE sources stated that there was some interest on their behalf for indie wrestler Alex Zayne. GCW announced earlier today that Zayne will be finishing up on the independent wrestling scene on Sunday, November 8 at So Much Fun.
Per GCW’s announcement, Zayne’s appearance at the event will be his “FINAL Indie Match” of his career. Zayne possibly signing with WWE has not yet been confirmed. He reportedly impressed NJPW officials with his recent appearances on NJPW Strong.
*GCW 11/8 Update!*
ALEX ZAYNE wrestles his FINAL Indie Match this Sunday at So Much Fun!
Plus
Lio/Blake
Dickinson/Ryan
IronBeast/Ducklings
Atticus/Cole
Gringo/Aeroboy
Juicy/Jordan
+ more!
Watch LIVE on IWTV!
*NEW START TIME!*
Sun 11/8 – 4pm
👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3e9DV5v95V
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 5, 2020
See you Sunday in Atlantic City!
and/or on FITE!
Love you all! #ThankYouWrestling https://t.co/2Gjf9SUEaK
— Alex Zayne – アレックス・ゼイン (@AlexZayne) November 5, 2020
