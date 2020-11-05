wrestling / News

WWE Rumored to Have Interest in Alex Zayne, Zayne to Wrestle Final Indie Match on Sunday

November 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Alex Zayne

– According to a report by Fightful Select, WWE sources stated that there was some interest on their behalf for indie wrestler Alex Zayne. GCW announced earlier today that Zayne will be finishing up on the independent wrestling scene on Sunday, November 8 at So Much Fun.

Per GCW’s announcement, Zayne’s appearance at the event will be his “FINAL Indie Match” of his career. Zayne possibly signing with WWE has not yet been confirmed. He reportedly impressed NJPW officials with his recent appearances on NJPW Strong.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Alex Zayne, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading