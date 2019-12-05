Backstage Rumors on Xavier Woods Medical Evaluation Getting Moved Up, Samoa Joe’s Next Evaluation Set for Dec. 30

– According to a rumor reported by Squared Circle subreddit user LooseLipsBackstage, injured WWE Superstar Xavier Woods has had his evaluation date on his achilles tendon injury moved up from July to May. According to the rumor, the evaluation day moving up tends to mean a wrestler is ahead of schedule when it comes to their injury recovery. For reference, LooseLipsBackstage has accurately reported rumors in the past, such as Lana and Lashley getting arrested last Monday on Raw, and that the Survivor Series main event would be the women’s Triple Threat Match, all of which before they happened.

Previously, Xavier Woods told Chuck Carroll of CBS Sports on his rehab for his achilles tendon injury, “Could be 5 months. Could be 9 months. There’s a lot of wiggle room.”

Additionally, the same user is also claiming that Samoa Joe’s next evaluation on his own injury is scheduled for Monday, December 30. As previously reported, it was stated by Ryan Satin on WWE Backstage this week that Samoa Joe will be remaining on the Raw commentary team for now while his thumb injury is healing. Meanwhile, Dio Maddin has returned to the Performance Center to continue his training as an in-ring performer.