wrestling / News
Various News: WWE Running Double Smackdown Taping Tonight, WWE Releases Animated Christmas Greeting, Marty Scurll is Alone
December 18, 2018 | Posted by
– According to Pwinsider.com, WWE will be taping two episodes of Smackdown Live as well as 205 Live at tonight’s taping in Fresno, CA. These tapings will cover tonight and next week’s shows.
– Here is WWE’s yearly animated Christmas greeting…
– Marty Scurll is the last remaining member of The Elite to remain on the Ring of Honor roster. He posted the following on Instagram…