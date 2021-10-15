WWE Running Split Tours For Holidays

WWE is set to split the brands once again for their post-holiday live tour. PWInsider reports that the company is advertising Smackdown and Raw-specific talents for particular shows on the post-Christmas live events, as you can see below:

Raw

12/26: New York, NY at Madison Square Garden

12/28: Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena

12/29: Toronto, ON at Coca-Cola Colisuem

12/30: Montreal,QC at Place Bell

Smackdown

12/26: Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena

12/27: Orlando, FL at Amway Center

12/28: Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

12/29: Baltimore, MD at Royal Farms Arena

12/30: Buffalo, NY at Keybank Arena

WWE has been running co-branded “supershow” events since returning to live touring in the summer.