WWE Running Split Tours For Holidays
WWE is set to split the brands once again for their post-holiday live tour. PWInsider reports that the company is advertising Smackdown and Raw-specific talents for particular shows on the post-Christmas live events, as you can see below:
Raw
12/26: New York, NY at Madison Square Garden
12/28: Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena
12/29: Toronto, ON at Coca-Cola Colisuem
12/30: Montreal,QC at Place Bell
Smackdown
12/26: Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena
12/27: Orlando, FL at Amway Center
12/28: Washington, DC at Capital One Arena
12/29: Baltimore, MD at Royal Farms Arena
12/30: Buffalo, NY at Keybank Arena
WWE has been running co-branded “supershow” events since returning to live touring in the summer.