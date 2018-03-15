WWE News: The Rock and Stephen Amell Comment on Rusev’s Celebrity Opponent Idea for WrestleMania, Natalya Receives Gift for Royal Rumble, and Full Video of Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar Match From WrestleMania 33

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Rusev was calling for a match against a celebrity for WrestleMania 34 next month. Arrow star Stephen Amell then commented on the idea of him facing Rusev, writing, “Please stop suggesting me. I’m terrified of this person.”

Then The Rock jumped in with idea. He suggested Rusev face Kevin Hart. The Rock wrote, “Kevin Hart. He’ll put you over but you gotta kayfabe his STD.” You can check out those tweets below.

Please stop suggesting me. I am terrified of this person. https://t.co/WlMTZ1lDYn — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) March 14, 2018

Kevin Hart. He’ll put you over but you gotta kayfabe his STD — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 15, 2018

– Natalya shared a photo of a commemorative gift she received for taking part in WWE’s first ever women’s Royal Rumble match last January. You can check out her tweet below.

Beyond touched to have received this beautiful gift from @WWE in honor of the first ever women’s #RoyalRumble match. It was such a huge dream to be a part of this moment and to make history with so many amazing women! ♥️🙏🤼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/0jgHKIZTGC — Nattie (@NatbyNature) March 14, 2018

– WWE released the full video for the Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar match for the Universal title at WrestleMania 33. You can check out the video for the complete, full match in the player below.